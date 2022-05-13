CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As diesel prices continue to break record highs, Rhode Island’s Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is taking a major step towards a green energy initiative.

Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders joined RIPTA in Cranston Friday morning to break ground on what will be the state’s first electric bus in-line charging station.

The station, which can charge up to the three electric buses simultaneously, will be located along the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket.

It will also feature driver restrooms and various site improvements, including an on-site snow-melt system.

“It’s great to see RIPTA surging ahead with plans to electrify its bus fleet and leveraging federal investments to make needed infrastructure improvements. The new generation of cleaner, greener buses will reduce pollution and won’t be impacted by foreign oil price shocks,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “I will continue working to deliver federal funding to help RIPTA make a smooth transition to electric buses, install chargers, and upgrade related infrastructure.”