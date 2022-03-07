WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Warwick that involved Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority (RIPTA) CEO Scott Avedisian.

Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor confirmed Avedisian was behind the wheel Sunday night when he lost control of his vehicle, swerved off the road and hit telephone pole.

Bradford said Avedisian was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He has since been treated and released.

Avedisian has not been cited nor charged in the crash, according to the chief. He said sobriety tests weren’t conducted on Avedisian because he did not show any signs of impairment.

Bradford said it was raining and Avedisian may have been driving a little too fast down Warwick Neck Road, but the official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The telephone pole snapped in half upon impact, and National Grid was called to the scene to assess the damage.

Cristy Raposo Perry, a spokesperson for RIPTA, told 12 News the agency is aware of the crash.

“We are thinking of him and send best wishes for his health,” Raposo Perry said in a statement. “We have no further comment on this personal matter.”

Avedesian lives in Warwick and, prior to being tapped to lead RIPTA in 2018, served as the city’s mayor for nearly two decades.