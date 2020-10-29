RIPCA to address significant rise in fatalities on roads throughout the state in 2020

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of Rhode Island’s top public safety officials are set to address statewide efforts to keep roads safe on Thursday after a “significant rise” in roadway fatalities this year.

Public safety officials are trying to get the message out about safe driving ahead of Halloween weekend when trick-or-treaters will be out on the roads.

In a news release from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association (RIPCA), safety officials say they have identified several factors accounting for the spike in fatalities, including impaired and distracted driving, reckless driving, and lack of seat belt usage.

Most recently, a 62-year-old Johnston woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking Monday night on I-295 North in Smithfield. Police said at the time, there were no charges pending against the driver.

The night before, two people were injured, and a Warwick teenager was killed after a 19-year-old driver crashed on Post Rd. in Warwick. Police said both speed and the use of alcohol or drugs were believed to be factors in the crash

Back in August, Rhode Island State Police were deployed to Block Island to increase patrols, after an uptick in car and moped crashes on the island. There were two fatal crashes in the course of a week, one involving a car, and the other involving a moped and SUV. Both crashes involved young drivers.

Those incidents are only a handful of the fatal crashes in Rhode Island this year.

RIPCA says us as of October 28th, there have been 45 motor vehicle/motorcycle involved fatalities in 2020, which is only four less than the entire number of fatal crashes in all of 2019.

Officials say there have also been 16 pedestrian fatalities so far in 2020, double the total from last year.