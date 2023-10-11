EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to clarify where the reported thefts happened.

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating after suspects stole the rims off two vehicles outside a hotel on Post Road.

Police said they were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and again just before 2 a.m. for separate reports of theft.

It appeared the vehicles were randomly targeted and unrelated to one another, according to police.

Officers learned the suspects may have come from a nearby airport parking garage, but a search of the garages and surrounding area came up empty.

Police said they’re now working with airport police to review surveillance video in hopes of identifying a suspect vehicle.