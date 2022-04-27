WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Those wishing to visit the Warwick Mall may need to find a new way to get there, at least for the time being.

Beginning Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be implementing traffic changes at the West Natick Road intersection on Route 2 as part of a bridge rehabilitation project.

The first phase of the project, according to RIDOT, will close the “jug handle” road on Route 2 that is typically used to enter the Warwick Mall plaza.

In its place, drivers will be temporarily allowed to turn left through the West Natick Road intersection.

Since the roadway is also used to reach a number of businesses along West Natick Road, RIDOT will be restriping a short stretch of the one-way section of the road to allow for traffic in both directions.

The traffic changes for the first phase of the project will be in effect until the summer.

The second phase of the project will require the closure of a portion of West Natick Road, though RIDOT said drivers will be notified well in advance.

The $6.5 million project is slated to be completed by the end of the year and is part of the state’s RhodeWorks initiative.