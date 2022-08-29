CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The retention walls that have guarded I-95 in Cranston for more than two decades are getting a makeover.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said barriers will soon be placed in front of the retention walls in both directions between Milford Street and Park Avenue.

The retention walls, according to RIDOT, are made up of large manufactured bricks and are starting to crumble.

RIDOT plans to replace them with planted slopes by the end of the year.

The project includes soil injection and pavement restoration along I-95 North between Laurens Street and Park Avenue to prevent future settlement, according to RIDOT.

The barriers, according to RIDOT will protect the highway as crews remove the mechanically stabilized earth walls. Those walls will then be replaced with the slopes, that will be “planted with grass and wildflowers to make it more environmentally friendly and to retain the soil,” RIDOT said.

The entire project will cost roughly $10 million.

“The retaining walls have been gradually crumbling for a number of years and the new slopes will be visually more pleasing, easier to maintain and better for the environment,” RIDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.