CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Cranston Canyon” is getting a makeover.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) broke ground on the $85 million project that seeks to reduce congestion and improve safety in parts of Route 37 and I-295.

The construction will create a third lane on I-295 North, rebuild six bridges, shift the ramp from Route 37 to 295 from the high-speed lane to the right lane and reposition another ramp to stop a weaving pattern.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti told 12 News the construction won’t worsen conditions for commuters.

“One of the areas of competition was for each of the competitors to show us how they were going to mitigate the inconvenience during construction,” Alviti said. “And they have worked out an ingenious plan to keep the traffic flowing during all phases of construction here. The improvements that are being made are very much well worth it.”

RIDOT said the repairs will benefit the 84,000 drivers who traverse the Cranston Canyon, and without them, travel in the area would continue to deteriorate.

“The temporary inconvenience of construction that people are bearing is going to mitigate future permanent inconveniences that would come with the closing of these bridges,” Alviti said.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.