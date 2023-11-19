WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Care packages containing a little bit of Rhode Island were assembled and sent to military members stationed away from home during the holidays as part of the annual Operation Holiday Cheer.

Rhode Island Lt. Gov Sabina Matos, Blue Star Moms, and several other state and federal organizations met at the National Guard Armory in Warwick to assemble roughly 400 care packages Sunday.

The care packages contained Ocean State favorites like Del’s Lemonade, Autocrat Coffee syrup and Dunkin’ coffee.

Local students from around the state have also sent handwritten holiday cards to service members in the packages.

About 400 care packages are expected to be put together for local troops this year at the Operation Holiday Cheer event.