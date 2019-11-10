RI State Police investigating DEM officer-involved shooting

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating after an Environmental Police Officer discharged his weapon during an incident at Big River Management Area in West Greenwich Saturday.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said the officer was struck and injured by a man on a dirt bike when he fired his gun. No one was hit by the bullet.

It happened near the Reynolds Pond access gate at Big River, which is owned by the Rhode Island Water Resources Board and managed by DEM.

The officer was enforcing the prohibition on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the area around 12:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

DEM says those vehicles are only allowed through a special use permit because they can cause ecological damage.

The officer was transported by ambulance to Kent Hospital where he was treated and released.

DEM police arrested Austin DiPeitro, 22, of Coventry. He is charged with one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of obstructing a police officer in execution of duty, one count of failure to stop or move on an oral command of an environmental police officer, and one count of reckless driving in an attempt to elude an officer – first offense.

DiPeitro was released on $2,000 surety bail.

DEM also arrested Jonathan Maaz, 23, of Warwick, and Tyler Perry, 24, of Warwick.

Maaz is charged with one count of obstructing a police officer, one count of failure to stop or move on command of an officer, and one count of eluding an officer – first offense. He was released on personal recognizance.

Perry was charged with one count of obstruction and released on a summons to appear.

DiPeitro, Maaz, and Perry were all additionally charged with civil violations related to parks rules and regulations.

DEM says the State Police investigation follows the use-of-deadly force protocol established by the Office of Attorney General. They will be looking at the “appropriateness of the officer’s action,” according to DEM.