RI State Police cruiser hit during traffic stop; driver charged with DU

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was rear-ended while conducting a traffic stop on I-95 Saturday night.

Police said the cruiser was parked in the break down lane near Exit 9.

“After being rear-ended, the cruiser was pushed into the stopped vehicle,” R.I. State Police tweeted.

This incident remains under investigation and the driver who caused the crash has been charged with DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) December 20, 2020

Police said the trooper was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash. Neither the trooper nor the other two drivers were injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, though police said the driver who caused the crash is being charged with driving under the influence.

The crash comes one day after this year’s “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began.

Police said they’re “thankful to have avoided a tragedy” and reminded everyone to not drink and drive.