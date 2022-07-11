WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police departments will soon receive federal funding to enhance their crisis intervention training.

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced the $1.2 million in funding on Monday alongside local law enforcement officials and Thundermist Health Center representatives.

“As we all know, police officers are typically the first responders in a case where there’s a person with a mental problem,” Reed said. “And yet, they don’t have that training as much as they should.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, a Target 12 review of Providence police data showed mental health incidents increased in the city by 92% from 2018 to 2020.

Whitehouse said crisis intervention training is a win-win: it helps officers safely and effectively do their jobs, resulting in better outcomes for those dealing with mental health or addiction issues.

“You want them to be professional, you want them to be calm, you want them to be expert, and you want them to try and defuse the situation, and that’s what this training is all about,” he explained.

Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, president of the R.I. Police Chiefs’ Association, said the One Mind Campaign is the gold standard when it comes to successful interactions between law enforcement and those with mental health conditions.

In order to be successful, according to Corrigan, there are three major checkpoints, as written on the campaign’s website:

Establish a clearly defined and sustainable partnership with one or more community health organizations

Develop and implement a model policy addressing law enforcement response to individuals with mental health conditions

Train and certify 100 percent of sworn officers (and selected non-sworn staff, such as dispatchers) in mental health awareness courses by: Providing CIT or equivalent crisis response training to a minimum of 20 percent of sworn officers (and selected non-sworn staff) Providing Mental Health First Aid training (or equivalent) to the remaining 80 percent of officers (and selected non-sworn staff)



Corrigan touted his department’s vigilance when it comes to crisis intervention training, saying 100% of his officers have received mental health first aid training and 32% have received CIT.

Liz Gledhill, project manager of the Thundermist Crisis Intervention Team, said it’s eye-opening how much success they’ve seen since implementing a police clinician in Washington County. She said she’s made more than 1,200 contacts with people in the community experiencing a crisis, nearly all of which ended without arrest.

Mental Health Resources

The Providence Center Emergency Line: (401) 274-7111

Butler Hospital Behavioral Health Call Center: 844-401-0111

RI Behavioral Health Hotline: 414-LINK / www.bhlink.org