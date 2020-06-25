RI Police Chiefs’ Association to announce ‘sweeping promises and policy changes’ Thursday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A campaign and list of “sweeping promises and policy changes” to be enacted across every law enforcement agency in Rhode Island is set to be announced Thursday.

According to a news release from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association (RIPCA), the promises include “commitments to open book policies and procedures, better communication with the public and further training on diversity, implicit biases and procedural justice.”

RIPCA is comprised of more than 100 members — including active and retired police chiefs, and associate members representing municipal, state and campus agencies across the Ocean State.

“Through our state accreditation program, our police departments are already held to a very high standard here in Rhode Island,” RIPCA President and Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan said. “Improvements and growth can always be made, however, and this plan will further bolster the protocols and standards our departments have around racial discrimination and police brutality.”

Over the past few weeks, the RIPCA says its executive board and 48 member chiefs have met to discuss, “a statewide strategy, approach and response to public safety and policing in response to the murder of George Floyd and other acts of overt racism, systemic racism and police brutality across the nation.”

George Floyd, a Black man, was killed after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while other police stood by. The incident was captured on video and set the nation into weeks of protests calling for racial justice and police reform.

“We have been listening and hearing the calls for change and want to unite in our effort to address these important issues and reaffirm our commitment to public safety and protection for all Rhode Islanders,” Chief Sidney Wordell (Ret.) Executive Director of the RIPCA said. “By acting in unison and making a series of changes and promises that will affect every law enforcement agency in the state, it is our sincere hope that we can show — not simply tell — our residents and community members that we take racism and police brutality seriously and are committed to ending both in our profession.”

On Tuesday, Rhode Island State Police Supt. Col. James Manni hinted change was already on the way, saying he believes troopers wearing body cameras would be beneficial.

“For the residents and the public it would provide accountability and transparency but also for the troopers it would protect them from being falsely accused of any type of complaint that could easily be cleared up by viewing the video,” Manni said. Tuesday.

The messaging from the new campaign will be distributed by all Rhode Island law enforcement agencies, in addition to posting on police websites, social media, in a public service announcement video, plus a program document and an infographic.

The chiefs plan to announce more details and formally sign the program documents at the Cranston Police Training Complex Thursday morning at 10 a.m.