WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — T.F. Green International Airport will soon become a base of operations for Breeze Airways, the company’s president announced Tuesday alongside state and local officials.

That means the airline will put up to eight planes at the airport and continue to expand to more markets, Breeze president Tom Doxey said. The goal is to have 20 flights per week by next year, according to Doxey, then have service to 20 or more different destinations by 2027.

“That means 250-plus jobs, and I really shouldn’t say ‘jobs,’ I should say ‘careers,'” Doxey added. “Airlines have high-paying careers, and what’s unique about airlines in particular is that many of those high-paying jobs don’t require a college education.”

Doxey also announced that Breeze is adding nonstop service to Los Angeles and Savannah, while seasonal service to Columbus will return.

More to come.