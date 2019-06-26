RI native to receive Army’s 2nd highest honor

(WPRI) — The United States Army Thursday will honor a West Warwick native for his heroic actions while serving in Afghanistan.

During a ceremony at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Retired Captain Christopher Palumbo will receive the Distinguished Service Cross which, according to the Army’s website, is the second highest military decoration awarded to a member of that military branch.

The Army said the award is for Palumbo’s “extraordinary heroism” during combat in Afghanistan on April 11, 2005. Palumbo is being honored for flying his black hawk helicopter into combat action to rescue Special Forces troops.

In October of 2005, Palumbo also received a Silver Star for his actions.

Many of Palumbo’s family members still live in Rhode Island.