NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard had a departure ceremony for the Infantry Company, known as the “Attack” Company, who are being deployed to southwest Asia.

The ceremony was held Monday morning at Quonset Air National Guard Base.

Approximately 100 soldiers will head to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete their post-mobilization training before heading to various sites in Southwest Asia to serve as site security and Quick Reaction Forces.

(U.S. Army National Guard photos by PFC David Connors)

“Attack Company, you are a model unit within our National Guard,” said Brigadier General Andrew Chevalier, Land Component Commander Rhode Island Army National Guard. “Whether it’s standing out amongst your peer companies in your battalion, supporting the COVID response or responding to civil unrest here or in the National Capital Region, you always rise to the occasion and excel in your missions..”

Gov. Dan McKee, along with Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Treasurer Seth Magaziner attended the ceremony.