WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The YMCA of Greater Providence officially announced the return of the Rhode Island Midnight Basketball League on Tuesday.

One of the league’s core initiatives is to bring young people and local law enforcement together over a shared love of basketball and competition.

“The goal is that one day, one of the persons playing is stopped by the police, or they interact with the police on a scene somewhere, and they know each other,” Greater Providence YMCA CEO Steven O’Donnell said. “They make it easier to communicate.”

“I think if we can bring the community and the cops together on the court, an equal playing field [where] everybody’s just a competitor and a teammate, we can show police in a different light,” Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor added. “We can show community members in a different light and we can create those relationships that we can’t really, necessarily do if we’re wearing the uniform or out on the street.”

The league begins play in two weeks at the newly renovated Kent County YMCA in Warwick. The renovations were done by students from the New England Laborers’ Charter School in Cranston.

“It’s kind of cool to see everything to come together and all of the hard work actually pay off,” said Koda Smith, one of the students who helped build the basketball courts.

O’Donnell said the goal is for midnight basketball to branch out to other YMCA locations across the state in future years.

