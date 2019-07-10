RI, Mass. airports to receive improvement grants

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Airports in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are set to receive airport improvement program grants to help improve airport infrastructure and add new safety vehicles, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said Tuesday.

T.F. Green Airport in Warwick is among the 264 airports in 44 states that are set to receive $447 million in airport infrastructure grants.

Rhode Island airports will receive $1.3 million total while Massachusetts airports will receive more than $26.3 million in grant money.

The state of Rhode Island is scheduled to receive more than $767,000 to conduct a state system plan study and T.F. Green Airport is scheduled to receive more than $616,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and fire-fighting vehicle.

According to FAA officials, the grant money will help improve airport safety and create more jobs.

Massachusetts is getting over $26 million in grant funding. @BostonLogan is set to receive $4.3 million to rehab the tarmac. #NewBedford Regional Airport will get money for new fencing. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/zViTNJ23BO — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 10, 2019

Chao said Massachusetts will receive more than $4.3 million to rehab the tarmac at Boston’s Logan Airport, while New Bedford Regional Airport will receive $106,000 to install new perimeter fencing.