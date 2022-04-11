KNEELAND, CA. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the Warwick man wanted in connection with the death of a California woman.

Austin Michael Medeiros, 37, was taken into custody in Santa Cruz Sunday afternoon while attempting to steal a boat, according to the Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office.

Medeiros, according to authorities, is a suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Kneeland resident Emily Rose May Lobba.

Lobba was found dead inside her home Sunday morning by one of her caregivers, according to authorities, and Medeiros is believed to be the last person who saw her alive.

Medeiros had approximately 30 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and a stolen firearm on him at the time of his arrest, the Sherriff’s Office said.

He has since been charged with grand theft and carrying a stolen firearm, as well as possession and transportation of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $1 million.

Medeiros is currently being held in Santa Cruz pending his transfer back to Humboldt County where he will be charged with murder, evading a peace officer, assault and battery and possession of a controlled substance.