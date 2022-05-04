EUREKA, Calif. (WPRI) — A Warwick man arrested in connection with the death of a California woman last month is facing new charges for assaulting a correctional deputy, according to the Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office.

Austin Michael Medeiros, 27, is accused of attacking the deputy with an “improvised weapon” last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The deputy suffered minor injuries in the attack, which occurred during an inmate count within the facility’s maximum security housing unit, where authorities said Medeiros was being held.

He has since been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, manufacturing a weapon in prison, battery on a custodial officer and resisting a peace officer.

Medeiros was taken into custody last month while attempting to steal a boat. At the time, he was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Kneeland resident Emily Rose May Lobba.

Lobba was found dead inside her home by one of her caregivers, according to authorities, and Medeiros is believed to be the last person who saw her alive.

The attack on the deputy, and Lobba’s death, remain under investigation at this time.