RI man accused of sexually assaulting Michigan teen enters guilty plea

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick man accused of bringing a Michigan teenager to Rhode Island and sexually assaulting her appeared in federal court Monday to officially change his plea to guilty.

Charles Morancey, 43, pleaded guilty to charges of interstate travel to have sex with a minor and receiving child pornography, according to court records.

Warwick police arrested Morancey on Aug. 6 after they said they found the 15-year-old girl at Morancey’s house. The girl’s parents had reported her missing days earlier.

Federal prosecutors claim Morancey befriended the teenager on social media in mid-July and eventually lured her away from home by helping her come up with a plan to run away.

According to federal prosecutors, Michigan authorities determined the teen was in Warwick when they discovered she had logged onto her Instagram account from Morancey’s IP address.

Morancey was charged with four counts of 3rd-degree sexual assault when he was arrested. Federal prosecutors allege Morancey had sex with the teen on the trip back to Rhode Island and at his house.

He was also charged in Michigan with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Tim O’Coin contributed to this report