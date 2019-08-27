PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal charges have been filed against a Warwick man accused of bringing a Michigan teenager to Rhode Island and sexually assaulting her.

Charles Morancey, 43, is charged with interstate travel to have sex with a minor and receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Warwick police arrested Morancey on Aug. 6 after they said they found the 15-year-old girl at Morancey’s house. The girl’s parents had reported her missing days earlier.

Federal prosecutors claim Morancey befriended the teenager on social media in mid-July. Prosecutors said the pair exchanged sexually explicit comments and the teen allegedly sent Morancey sexually explicit pictures.

When the teen told Morancey she was having trouble at home, federal prosecutors said he helped her come up with a plan to run away. That plan included blocking the teen’s parents from her social media accounts and taking steps to prevent them from contacting or finding her.

Prosecutors said Morancey then drove to Michigan, picked the girl up, then drove her back to Rhode Island.

According to federal prosecutors, Michigan authorities determined the teen was in Warwick when they discovered she had logged onto her Instagram account from Morancey’s IP address.

Morancey was charged with four counts of 3rd-degree sexual assault when he was arrested. Federal prosecutors allege Morancey had sex with the teen on the trip back to Rhode Island and at his house.

He was also charged in Michigan with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.