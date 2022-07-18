WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders broke ground on the Airport Connector project Monday morning.

McKee was joined by Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Jim Langevin, Rhode Island Federal Highway Administrator Carlos C. Machado and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. to discuss one of the major paving projects scheduled for this year.

The project includes improved paving and safety and a massive landscaping project that will provide more than 400 plants and trees in both the median and the shoulder.

The landscaping is designed to make a visually appealing gateway around Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

“For thousands of visitors to Rhode Island, the Airport Connector is Rhode Island’s welcome mat,” McKee said. “These improvements will make vital safety improvements while providing a great first impression of our great state.”

The $12.9 million project will replace paving on four miles of road and put in new guide signs along the Airport Connector and I-95.

“Visitors and residents alike rely on RIDOT to help get them where they need to go, and I’m pleased to direct federal funding to the state to accelerate and advance key infrastructure upgrades like this,” Reed said. “The Airport Connector is a critical access point and these improvements will ensure a safer, smoother ride for everyone getting to and from the airport.”

In addition to new pavement, the project design eliminates hazardous drop-offs and includes new high-visibility pavement markers. It will also improve pedestrian access conditions along Post Road with new sidewalks and pedestrian ramps.

The Airport Connector carries 20,000 vehicles daily.

The project is scheduled for completion in June 2023.