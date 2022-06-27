EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, and other state leaders and organizations got together Monday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the new Brookside Terrace apartments in East Greenwich.

The project, which is nearing completion, aimed to increase the availability of affordable housing.

“The housing issue is a priority for all of us,” McKee said. “Safe, affordable housing for Rhode Islanders is critical to ensuring our state thrives.”

The first phase of the project was completed in January and those rental homes are currently occupied, officials said.

Brookside Terrace consists of 96 units divided up across four garden-style buildings.

The property also features a clubhouse and playground.

“This is a tremendous model for affordable housing development,” Reed stated. “This project responds to a real need for affordable housing in East Greenwich and every community in Rhode Island.”

Officials said less than 5 percent of the town’s housing was considered affordable prior to this project.

“Ensuring East Greenwich residents have access to safe, healthy and affordable housing options is important to our community and its residents,” East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota said.

Brookside Terrace covers 17 acres and is located along South County Trail.