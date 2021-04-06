RI lawmakers consider changing name of TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers heard a proposal Monday night to once again rename T.F. Green Airport.

The issue of changing the airport’s name has been brought before lawmakers for years, but with the travel industry feeling the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a renewed push to get it done.

One bill submitted by Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy would change the airport’s name to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The name change was discussed Monday night.

Supporters say that since Rhode Island is a small state, adding it to the state’s major airport works to improve its identity.

Deputy Speaker Charlene Lima submitted a competing bill, changing the name to Providence-Warwick T.F. Green International Airport. She says putting the major city in the name adds more value.

Both bills are founded on the basis that a name change would make the airport more recognizable and would boost passenger travel as well as help the airport’s marketing team get more airlines and routes to the airport.

“Will it solve all our problems and help Rhode Island emerge from the devastating effects of COVID? Of course it won’t, but we do believe it will help,” Bill Fisher of the RI Airport Corporation said.

“It will not cost the state a dime. Now is the time to do this, travel is making a comeback, people are getting on planes again,” he continued.

The bill that was discussed Monday night, including the state name, has been held for further study.