CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island senator was arrested Thursday for allegedly vandalizing another man’s vehicle at Garden City Center.

Cranston police say Sen. Joshua Miller is suspected of “keying” the victim’s SUV in the parking lot around 3:30 p.m.

The SUV’s owner and his passenger told police they were walking back to their vehicle when they heard a loud scratching noise and saw a man with a key in his hand. After noticing a lengthy scratch on the door, the victim asked Miller if he had keyed his vehicle, but he denied it and walked away.

About two hours later, police said they located Miller, who again denied damaging the victim’s SUV. He also claimed the victim had threatened him, according to police.

The victim was called back to the scene and identified Miller as the suspect, police said. Officers then reviewed surveillance video, which was consistent with the victim’s account.

Police later confronted Miller with that evidence at his home. He admitted to vandalizing the vehicle, police said, and further claimed its owner had been yelling at him and “dared him” to do it.

Miller, 69, was arraigned on a vandalism charge and released on $1,000 personal recognizance. He’s due back in court July 18.

“Nobody is above the law, including those who make and enforce the laws,” Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said Friday. “The officers who handled this investigation did so with fairness, integrity, and without preferential treatment.”