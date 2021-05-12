RI House votes in favor of renaming TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A majority of the Rhode Island House of Representatives voted Tuesday in favor of renaming T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

The legislation introduced by Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy would change the name to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The idea behind the name change is to make travelers more aware of the airport’s location and encourage tourism.

“The name change will assist in marketing the state of Rhode Island to both leisure and business travelers. Currently, it’s one of only 32 airports in the country that do not have a city, state or region in the name,” Rep. Kennedy said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, which has already passed similar legislation introduced by Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey.