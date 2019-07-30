RI health officials clear 2 local areas for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended reopening two local areas for swimming after being closed for high levels of bacteria.

Camp Grosvenor Beach in North Kingstown and the Kent County YMCA lower pond of Warwick were recommended based on recent testing that showed bacteria levels were within acceptable limits, according to spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

RIDOH officials said they will continue to monitor the water quality regularly to assure it is safe to bath throughout the summer season.

For the most up-to-date beach information contact the RIDOH’s beaches telephone line at 401-222-2751 or visit: www.health.ri.gov.