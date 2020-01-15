RI family pleads with parole board to not set convicted killer free

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island family is expected to soon learn whether their sister’s killer will be let out of prison.

On Wednesday, the Rhode Island Parole Board heard from siblings of Maryellen Medeiros for the third time. They pleaded with board members to not grant parole to Medeiros’s estranged husband, Frank Moniz.

In 1992, Moniz was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing Medeiros.

Prosecutors say Medeiros was slashed and stabbed 52 times and left for dead in her Pawtucket apartment on Aug. 20, 1990. She and Moniz had been separated for about a month before the gruesome murder took place.

David Morowitz, the prosecutor in the case, was asked by the family to attend Wednesday’s hearing. He said while he’s handled a lot of murder cases in his career, this was by far “the most brutal” he’s ever seen.

“Only one of the wounds was a fatal wound. He tortured her,” Morowitz said. “I heard the tape, the 911 call with her in the background screaming and you would not know it was a human being.”

Morowitz told the parole board that Moniz should still be considered a threat to the community since this case demonstrated his lack of impulse control.

“I think we’re all in danger if this man is out on the street,” Morowitz added. “He showed no remorse.”

From inside the hearing room, dozens of people could be heard outside, chanting, “no parole.” Protesters held signs with phrases like “Justice for Maryellen” while others simply featured the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Five of Medeiros’s siblings were in attendance and all testified before the board. Another sister in Pennsylvania was unable to make the trip.

Katherine Lescault, who has served as the family’s spokesperson over the years, told the board she and her siblings were not there just for Maryellen’s rights but for all victims of domestic violence.

“When are we going to break the silence? When are we gonna put a stop to this?” she asked.

Lescault noted that this is the third time her family has faced the parole board “to keep this monster behind bars.”

“We’re afraid if he gets out, is he looking for revenge? Will he come after us for all the times we fought him to keep him in?” she said.

The hearing concluded in about 30 minutes and family members left feeling optimistic. A decision is expected by the end of the day Wednesday.

For anonymous, confidential help 24/7, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). If you are in immediate danger – call 911.