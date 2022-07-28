CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was late Sunday night when Terri Iannotti took her 14-year-old Pekingese Meko outside for one last bathroom trip before bed.

The Cranston woman never thought it would be the last time she would see her beloved dog alive.

“I came out my back door with my little girl for her last time out,” Iannotti recalled. “I just had the back light on … she was on the chain and then all of the sudden it jerked.”

“The coyote [had Meko] in its mouth,” she continued. “It just busted through the chain and took off.”

Just like that, Meko was gone.

Iannotti, in shock, ran into the woods in an attempt to find her dog. She eventually decided ran back to the house and out the front door to continue her search by car.

Her search came up empty, so she decide to return home and try again in the morning.

Iannotti said when she went back out into the woods looking for Meko the next day, she bumped into a man who told her she was technically trespassing on his private property.

The man ended up being Julienne Botelho’s husband, whom Iannotti had never met.

Botelho overheard Iannotti telling her husband about the gruesome encounter and immediately went into their backyard to look around, though she didn’t know what she was looking for at the time.

As a dog owner herself, Botelho was concerned and decided to visit Iannotti later in the day to learn more about what had happened.

Botehlo learned Iannotti desperately wanted to find her dog’s body, especially since she has held onto the remains of all of her previous pets.

That’s when Botelho decided to go back into the woods on her own and search for Meko.

“I can’t imagine being in her shoes,” Botelho said. “I would not have known what to do with myself if that had ever been me, and that’s what just made me want to stick with it.”

14-year-old Meko the dog, tragically killed by a coyote in her yard in Cranston.

Botelho found Meko’s body after searching for three hours and returned it to Iannotti.

Iannotti has since had Meko’s remains sent for cremation at the Final Gift Pet Memorial Center.

She tells 12 News she’s forever grateful for Botelho’s determination.

“I can’t thank her enough and I will forever owe her for it,” Iannotti said, describing Botelho as her hero.

Over the years, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has received reports of coyote sightings in almost every Rhode Island community.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said there were 184 coyote complaints reported in 2020, followed by 244 in 2021. Healey said that so far, 73 coyote sightings have been reported this year.

If you ever encounter a coyote, especially one that stops or is inquisitive, the DEM suggests the following:

Remain calm

Make loud noises

Try to look big and intimidating

Slowly back away

If the coyote attempts to approach you, the DEM recommends going inside and reporting the encounter to the Environmental Police by calling (401) 222-3070.

Coyotes are adaptable animals, according to the DEM.

The DEM said coyotes can not only survive in cities, they can also colonize and thrive there, primarily because there’s an abundance of food.

“Studies have found that the urban coyote’s diet consists of “anthropogenic” (of, relating to, or resulting from human beings) food sources such as garbage and other discarded human food, pet food, fruits and seeds from ornamental trees, and yes, domestic animals like cats and dogs,” Healey explained.

“Whereas a coyote might struggle finding water in the wild depending on weather and seasonal conditions, in cities, because of a higher percentage of hard surfaces like pavement, parking lots, etc., there is an increased availability of surface water,” he added.

The DEM urges residents not to feed coyotes directly and to remove “human subsidized food resources,” such as unsecured garbage cans and compost piles, from their yards.

It has been “repeatedly proven” that simply removing coyotes to reduce the size of the population results in the opposite outcome, according to a coyote fact sheet from DEM.

“Fewer coyotes means more available territories and less competition for food,” the fact sheet reads. “With this increase in resources, the surviving coyotes produce larger litters, resulting in population growth.”