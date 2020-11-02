RI doctor named medical chief at Eleanor Slater Hospital had license revoked, then reinstated

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A physician who lost his license to practice medicine in Rhode Island was recently hired as one of the top doctors at Eleanor Slater Hospital.

Dr. Andrew Stone lost his license back in 2008 after he reportedly exposed himself to young boys at a YMCA in Seekonk.

He pleaded guilty to four felony counts of gross lewdness and received a four-month sentence which he served at the Bristol County House of Corrections, according to records from the R.I. Department of Health’s Board of Licensure and Discipline.

Following his release from prison, the licensure board said Stone participated in three months of in-patient treatment and evaluation at a rehab center and spent almost seven years in the treatment and monitoring program of the Physicians Health Committee.

Stone had his license reinstated back in February 2015.

The reinstatement order states that Stone had been continuously employed for seven years by the same company in the food service industry and his recent employer had written to the licensure board attesting to his character.

The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Development Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), which operates the hospital, said in part: “Dr. Stone is highly regarded for his work at Eleanor Slater Hospital and other hospitals. Dr. Stone is triple board certified…as the State Mental Health Authority, BHDDH believes in and promotes rehabilitation and recovery for all Rhode Islanders.”

Among the conditions of reinstatement that the board imposed, Stone’s practice is limited only to adults and he must continue his monitoring and treatment at Miram Hospital’s Men’s Health Center.

