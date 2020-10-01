RI DMV extends some expiration deadlines to end of November

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders now have extra time to renew some licenses, permits or registrations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

R.I. Department of Motor Vehicles documents originally due to expire in March, June and September have been extended to Nov. 30, DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi said Wednesday.

The DMV previously announced items set to expire in March, April and May were extended by 180 days, and items set to expire in June, July and August were extended by 90 days.

These extensions include registrations, driver licenses, learner permits, ID’s, CLPs, CDLs, inspection stickers, disability placards and school bus certificates.

Find more information at dmv.ri.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/29/2020: Rep. Blake Filippi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour