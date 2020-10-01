RI DMV extends some expiration deadlines to end of November

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders now have extra time to renew some licenses, permits or registrations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

R.I. Department of Motor Vehicles documents originally due to expire in March, June and September have been extended to Nov. 30, DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi said Wednesday.

The DMV previously announced items set to expire in March, April and May were extended by 180 days, and items set to expire in June, July and August were extended by 90 days.

These extensions include registrations, driver licenses, learner permits, ID’s, CLPs, CDLs, inspection stickers, disability placards and school bus certificates.

Find more information at dmv.ri.gov.