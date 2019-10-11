RI DMV considers $15 ‘in person’ customer service fee

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As if you didn’t loathe going to the DMV enough. Now, you may have to shell out some extra money just to make the trip.

The Rhode Island Divison of Motor Vehicles is considering a $15 fee for “in-person” customer service, according to The Providence Journal.

The fee – which would apply to services that could have been completed online or by mail – is included in the agency’s budget request and, if approved, could be implemented by next October.

In addition, The Journal reports the DMV is also considering a $15 late fee for renewing a license or registration that’s expired. That fee would be in addition to what you’d pay to complete either transaction.

The budget request states that adding the fees could encourage drivers to renew in advance, and cut down on wait times.

The in-person fee would not apply to people going to the DMV for REAL ID, which has to be done in person.

The Projo report said the DMV budget request estimates the walk-in service charge would bring in more than $1 million in annual revenue, with the late fee charge bringing in an additional $1.5 million yearly.