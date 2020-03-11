RI Dept. of Corrections banning visitors because of coronavirus concerns

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Corrections said Wednesday it is immediately suspending all visits to prisoners to reduce the number of people entering its facilities.

J.R. Ventura, the department’s spokesman, said they want to ensure everyone’s safety while responding to the coronavirus.

Visits will be suspended until at least next Wednesday, March 18, according to Ventura, but they’ll reevaluate then since the situation surrounding the virus is “changing very quickly.”

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we all work through this challenge,” he added.