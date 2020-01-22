RI company manufactured pens used to sign articles of impeachment

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Rhode Island pen company is written into a part of history as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump with their customized pens.

Rick Becker, president and owner of Garland Writing Instruments in Coventry, tells Eyewitness News their customized pens were used in the signing ceremony.

“Anytime you can be part of history for whatever reason, it definitely makes you feel proud and for the people back here who actually make them, it’s a sense of pride,” Becker said.

Pelosi handed out many of the commemorative pens to her fellow lawmakers during the ceremony, which caused some backlash.

“There were some things that I read that the pens were $2,000-plus each, which I’m happy to charge someone that, but obviously that is about 100-times inflated,” Becker said.

Becker said Pelosi’s office ordered a few hundred pens with her signature engraved on them that cost roughly $20 each.

Garland Writing Instruments opened its doors in 1927. Becker said all of the company’s products are manufactured at their South Main Street location in Coventry.

“It’s a great quality writing instrument,” Becker said. “It feels good in your hand.”

Through its distributors, Becker said Garland supplies its pens to many government agencies, including congressional and senate offices and the White House.

Even though customers can’t purchase the Pelosi pen, one is on display at Garland’s storefront alongside other big names from previous orders, including President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

Although this wasn’t the first time Garland pens were ordered for high-ranking government officials, Becker says it was the first time the pens were used to sign such a historic document in the public eye.

Their pens can be purchased through distributors or at their storefront in Coventry.