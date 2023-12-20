COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry High School is receiving a special Christmas gift next week from a local boutique.

Stefania Carmosino, owner of Stefania’s Boutique in Cranston, picks a different high school every year to donate dozens of dresses to.

This year, she chose to gift 163 dresses and gowns to “The Oaker Closet” at Coventry High School.

The Oaker Closet, formally known as Cinderella’s Closet, was created in 2009 for students who can’t afford formal attire for school proms and dances. Students can pick from a variety of donated dresses, suits and ties at no cost.

Lauren Cone, a student assistance counselor at the high school, tells 12 News The Oaker Closet receives tons of donations from all over the state.

“We’ve received donated dresses from the community, from past students, and even students who are still here,” she explained.

Cone was thrilled when she first heard Carmosino was donating dozens of brand new dresses.

“I was so excited, because we do have a lot of dresses that are outdated and out of style,” Cone said. “The dresses we are getting are brand new.”

“To be able to wear a new dress no one has worn is amazing, especially during the holidays when money is tight, times are tough and families don’t have time to look for dresses,” she continued. “Our Winter Ball is coming up, so it’s perfect timing.”

Carmosino said she loves giving back to the community, adding that she donated 150 dresses to North Providence High School last year.

“Everybody wants that princess feeling,” Carmosino said. “That feeling of, ‘I look amazing and I feel amazing in the dress.'”

Carmosino’s generous donation not only gives students the opportunity to feel confident in a brand new dress, but also gives them the opportunity to attend school events.

“It really is like a shopping experience,” Cone said of The Oaker Closet. “A lot of students don’t have the money to buy a new or used dress. So, when they find one they like, they can actually go to the dance or find a date.”

Coventry High School will be hosting an event on Jan. 4, prior to the Winter Ball, where students can take a peek at the new dresses that The Oaker Closet has to offer.