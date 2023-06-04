EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Air National Guard promoted Brigadier General Javier “Alex” Reina to the rank of Major General during a ceremony at Camp Fogarty in East Greenwich on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided by Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, the Adjutant General and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard.

Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and Sen. Jack Reed were also in attendance for the ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Reina was born in Bogot, Colombia. He immigrated to the United States of America in 1980 before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1982.

Throughout his career, he commanded the 115th Military Police Company, the 118th Military Police Battalion, the 43rd Military Police Brigade, and the Land Component of the R.I. National Guard.

He also previously served as as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army for the R.I. National Guard.

Maj. Gen. Reina deployed to Guantanamo Bay Cuba in 2002 and Baghdad Iraq in 2005.

He has been honored with several honors throughout his career, including the Legion of Merit with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.