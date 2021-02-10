Rhode Island police investigating inmate death

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police are investigating the death of an inmate being held at a medium-security prison.

State Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura said that corrections officers found the unidentified man unresponsive in a single unit cell at John J. Moran Medium Security facility.

Ventura said at this time foul play is not suspected. He said he could not provide more information until the next of kin is notified.

This is the second inmate death in weeks at the prison. Timothy McQuesten, 49, died at the state prison’s Intake Service Center on Jan. 18.

The most recent death remains under investigation.

