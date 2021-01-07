Rhode Island names new higher education commissioner

West Bay

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
CCRI-generic_541826

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A top administrator for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System has been named Rhode Island’s new commissioner of postsecondary education.

Shannon Gilkey was unanimously approved Wednesday at a joint meeting of the state Council on Postsecondary Education and the state Board of Education.

The commissioner’s job is to work with the presidents of the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College on proposed new programs, departments, divisions, and courses of study.

Gilkey is currently the vice chancellor of academics and workforce development at the 16-school Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community