Rhode Island names new higher education commissioner

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A top administrator for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System has been named Rhode Island’s new commissioner of postsecondary education.

Shannon Gilkey was unanimously approved Wednesday at a joint meeting of the state Council on Postsecondary Education and the state Board of Education.

The commissioner’s job is to work with the presidents of the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College on proposed new programs, departments, divisions, and courses of study.

Gilkey is currently the vice chancellor of academics and workforce development at the 16-school Kentucky Community and Technical College System.