Rhode Island military relief fund gets $50,000 boost

West Bay

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — A fund that helps members of the military and their families from Rhode Island during times of crisis has received a $50,000 donation.

The donation was the result of a fundraising campaign spearheaded by Gov. Dan McKee last year.

“It’s not just the people who serve our country that serve,” McKee said. “But our families serve families as well.”

The Rhode Island Military Family Relief Fund assists National Guard, active duty and reserve military members and their families in times of crisis with one-time emergency financial assistance grants.

“As the governor says, we’re one team and we meet those challenges as only Rhode Island can,” Director of Veteran Affairs Kasim Yarn said. “Our size continues to be our strength. We stand together.”

The grants can be used to help cover rent, mortgages, utility bills, medical services, prescriptions, insurance and vehicle payments and other expenses.

