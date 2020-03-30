Rhode Island DMV extends deadline for license, registration renewals

1  of  2
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — You’ll now have an extra 90 days to get your driver’s license, registration, and most other documents renewed due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.

DMV Administrator Walter R. “Bud” Craddock had originally issued a 30-day extension, but Monday he said the extension would now be for 90 days, or until the end of June.

The extension applies to ID cards, standard driving licenses and learner’s permits, commercial driving licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs), registrations, inspection stickers, and disability placards.

The DMV has made many changes to minimize personal interactions as the novel coronavirus spreads rapidly around the globe.

Department spokesman Paul Grimaldi stressed that during the outbreak, no walk-in service is allowed; you must make an appointment online at the DMV’s website. Right now, all satellite offices are closed and only the Cranston headquarters is operating, and solely by appointment.

Last week, the federal government postponed the deadline to obtain REAL ID-compliant licenses and identification cards — emblazoned with a star in a yellow circle, and required to board a commercial airplane or enter various government buildings — until 2021 due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

