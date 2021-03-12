Rhode Island crowns new spelling bee champ

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A student from East Greenwich is going on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning Friday’s state tournament.

The Rhode Island Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Valley Breeze, was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Seoyon Kim, an eighth grader at the Wheeler School, beat out the competition with the winning word “bout.”

Since the event was virtual, contestants were required to hold their hands up while they competed to prevent the use of any spelling aids.

12 News Anchor Kim Kalunian served as the event’s official pronouncer.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is scheduled to be held sometime later this year.