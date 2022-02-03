Retired Warwick firefighter charged with threatening city officials

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Warwick firefighter is accused of threatening to kill or shoot members of public office in the city, according to prosecutors.

Barry J. LaFleur, 57, of Cranston, appeared in court on Wednesday on a charge of threats to injure the person of another transmitted in interstate or foreign commerce.

Prosecutors say LaFleur “made the threats of violence (e.g. to kill, shoot, commit work-place slaughters; terror incidents, and mass killings),” in tens of thousands of messages he wrote through emails and online postings.

He is accused of making the threats before and after he retired from the Warwick Fire Department, where he served for 23 years.

LaFleur was released to home detention with GPS monitoring.