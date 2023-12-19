CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After a strong storm moved through Southern New England on Monday, some rivers and streams continue to rise.

Crews were called to the Riverview Terrace Apartments on Fordson Avenue in Cranston around 10:30 p.m. Monday for flooding in the parking lot.

Due to the nearby Pocasset River overflowing its banks, fire crews monitored the water levels for several hours as they continued to rise.

That led to a concern for one building so crews did precautionary boat evacuations due to the fear they would be stuck in their homes with no heat and hot water if the power was turned off.

“We were prepared, we had meetings today about it. I was on Wellington Avenue at 5 p.m. today. It wasn’t that bad. By 7 p.m. it was already covering Wellington Avenue so we knew it was going to rise fast, we just knew it was going happen,” Cranston Fire Chief James Warren said.

Those residents are sheltering at the Cranston Senior Center where the Red Cross is there to assist.

Fire officials told 12 News they expect to do more evacuations on Tuesday as residents wake up and realize the water has risen to a point where they can’t get out.