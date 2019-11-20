Residents, pets escape Coventry house fire

Breaking News
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — While firefighters made quick work of a house fire in Coventry Wednesday morning, officials say its residents will be displaced for an “extended amount of time.”

Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown said crews responded just after 7 a.m. to 66 Hopkins Hill Road and arrived to find a fire had broken out in the kitchen.

The three residents were able to escape along with their dog and cat, according to Brown, and firefighters had the flames knocked down within about 10 minutes. The chief said smoke detectors alerted them to the fire.

“Once again – smoke detectors save lives,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

Brown said the home has been deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

