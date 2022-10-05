WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A senior living facility in West Warwick hasn’t had heat, hot water, or gas for cooking since Saturday morning.

Residents of Monsignor De Angelis Manor told 12 News a gas leak from a stove forced service to be shut off for the entire eight-story building. They said it was a welcome sight to see a heating and plumbing company arrive Wednesday.

For the past few days, however, the staff has had to come up with ways to keep residents warm, fed, and able to shower.

Sheila Monahan, 73, was without heat for four days, but said she was given a heater on Tuesday.

“I come out and saw the maintenance man and I said, ‘I hear there are some heaters coming,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’re on the list, you’ll be getting one of the first ones.'”

The Benturas, who also live in the building, said that while it’s been an inconvenience, the staff has thought of everything residents could need as repairs are made.

“Probably the hot water is the biggest inconvenience,” Anne Bentura said.

The YMCA is the closest option for residents to take a hot shower.

The 98 units in the building have gas stoves and ovens, so residents haven’t been able to cook since Saturday, but they said management has supplied most meals.

“We have had catered food, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and last evening,” Monahan said. “Dinner last evening was chicken parmesan. I would not say it was an inconvenience at all, in comparison with other things that have happened in my 73 years in this world.”

The complex has declined to comment on the heating issue at this time.