WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of the Chateau Apartments in Warwick have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the building, located at 1401/1403 Warwick Ave., around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

One person who lives their said the fire started in the basement and spread to the lobby and first floor. The second and third floors were not damaged.

Residents were told it could be a couple of days before they are allowed back in.