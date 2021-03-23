Report: Pedestrian crashes up 20% in first half of 2020

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to the pandemic, there were fewer cars on the road last year, yet a new report shows pedestrian-involved crashes were up 20% during the first six months of 2020.

The report also found deadly pedestrian incidents were up 45% over the past decade.

While analyzing 2020, researchers found there’s been an apparent uptick in risky driving including drunk driving, impaired driving, and speeding. All of these were factors in recent pedestrian crashes on Airport Road in Warwick.

The most recent was on Dec. 22, when Donald Boss, 51, of West Warwick was hit in a parking lot and dragged into the roadway. Police found him with significant injuries and he later died at the hospital.

Skyla Gilroy, 20, was later arrested and charged in the hit-and-run.

In July 2019, 38-year-old Jacek Ploch’s blood alcohol content was found to be more than twice the legal limit when he hit Jonathan Freeman, 37, as he crossed Airport Road, according to police. Ploch, a pastor in Coventry, was charged with DUI.

A preliminary report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) revealed that incidents like these are on the rise nationwide, with drunk driving reported in nearly half of pedestrian-involved crashes.

Safety advocates say it’s not the only problem, however. They want to see more sidewalks and crosswalks to prevent people from running through traffic.

“I look at infrastructure. We need better lighting so pedestrians are more visible,” the GHSA’s Pam Shadel Fischer said. “It’s a comprehensive approach that we need to really address the problem.”