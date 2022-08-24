CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center is back and better than ever, according to its new owners.

Dig In Dining and Entertainment first announced it would be revitalizing the 98-year-old cinema back in Februry.

The Historic Park Theatre first opened in the 1920s and its doors were forced to close amid the pandemic.

The restaurant group described the newly-renovated theater as “an incubator for the arts right in the heart of Rhode Island.”

The event center is now home to several new venues, including The Park Place Café, The Comedy Park and The Rolfe Supper Club.

The Park Place Café is open seven days a week and offers breakfast, lunch, late-night snacks and drinks. The restaurant group said the café will host open mic on Wednesdays and live music on Saturdays. The Comedy Park is home to the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame and will offer weekend shows.

Each of the venues will host various events and the 1,016-seat theater will feature both local and national performances for all ages, according to the restaurant group.