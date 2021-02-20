Remembering the 100 victims of the Station Nightclub fire 18 years later

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Saturday marks the 18-year anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire that left lasting scars on numerous families and the state of Rhode Island.

The Feb. 20, 2003 fire claimed the lives of 100 people and injured more than 200 others after pyrotechnics sparked the massive blaze during a Great White concert.

A memorial park now occupies the space on Cowesett Avenue where the club once stood, a place where friends and families of the victims, along with survivors, go to remember those lost.

It was completed in May 2017 and dedicated to those impacted by the fire.