Remembering the 100 victims of the Station Nightclub fire 18 years later

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Saturday marks the 18-year anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire that left lasting scars on numerous families and the state of Rhode Island.

The Feb. 20, 2003 fire claimed the lives of 100 people and injured more than 200 others after pyrotechnics sparked the massive blaze during a Great White concert.

In Memoriam: Victims of the Station Nightclub Fire »

A memorial park now occupies the space on Cowesett Avenue where the club once stood, a place where friends and families of the victims, along with survivors, go to remember those lost.

It was completed in May 2017 and dedicated to those impacted by the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/12/21: Frank Sanchez and Gavin Black

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community