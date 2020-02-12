Red Cross helping 2 after Warwick house fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out in a Warwick home early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a home on Palace Avenue near T.F. Green Airport around 12:30 a.m. for a report of heavy fire in the back part of the home.

The two people inside the home got out safely.

Fire Chief Marc Savaria said despite some challenges, the fire was knocked down within 15 to 20 minutes.

“It was a little difficult because the wind was in our face but we overcame it pretty quickly, it went well,” Savaria said.

The Red Cross will provide a place to stay for the two residents due to the significant damage to the building.

No word yet on what caused the fire.